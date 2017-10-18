Ribbon cutting held for Charlotte's newest affordable housing apartment community

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened at a home in the 2000 block of Grier Avenue. Crews tweeted that 27 firefighters were able to control the fire within seven minutes.More >>
A clerk was able to run from the store when an apparently armed man demanded money at the Circle K early on Tuesday morning.More >>
North Carolina approved a 14.1 percent average premium increase for Blue Cross and Blue Shield 2018 Affordable Care Act health insurance plans.More >>
A series of contentious lawsuits involving a former Charlotte mayor, a former North Carolina governor and a Persian Gulf War hero could be nearing an end.More >>
NASCAR fans got their first look at Charlotte Motor Speedway's new "Roval" configuration during Day 2 of a tire test at the track on Wednesday.More >>
