Ribbon cutting held for Charlotte's newest affordable housing apartment community

A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday afternoon for the grand opening of an apartment community in an east Charlotte neighborhood which plans to provide affordable housing for families.

The grand opening was held for Stevenson Apartments, which is a 130-unit affordable rental development in the Brightwalk neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, Inc., "the new development promotes economic mobility and access to opportunity for future residents."

The spokesperson said the apartments were named after Sarah Stevenson, who was a political trailblazer and civic leader.

This statement was released Wednesday:

"The Stevenson rounds out The Housing Partnership's commitment to rebuild and preserve housing affordability in the former Double Oaks neighborhood. Federal, state and local elected officials as well as housing advocates and community leaders will play a role in the dedication program."

The spokesperson said the goal of the apartments is to address the deficit of affordable housing in Charlotte "by providing affordable homes for working individuals and families like first responders, nursing aides, teachers and retail supervisors who earn 60 percent of Charlotte's area median income."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.