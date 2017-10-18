Search Warrant: Daughter hears 'boom' near back of house, finds her mother shot

The daughter of a woman who was killed in a shooting in southeast Charlotte Sunday claims to have seen a man who may be connected to this shooting.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Annie Nicholson, 60, was shot and killed at a home in the 400 block of Orange Street.

According to a search warrant, Nicholson's daughter was sleeping when "she heard a boom near the back of the house." That is when she claims she saw her mother on the floor after being shot.

The daughter told police that she saw a man wearing a blue shirt but did not know who he was.

No other information has been released.

