Search Warrant: Daughter hears 'boom' near back of house, finds - | WBTV Charlotte

Search Warrant: Daughter hears 'boom' near back of house, finds her mother shot

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The daughter of a woman who was killed in a shooting in southeast Charlotte Sunday claims to have seen a man who may be connected to this shooting. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Annie Nicholson, 60, was shot and killed at a home in the 400 block of Orange Street. 

According to a search warrant, Nicholson's daughter was sleeping when "she heard a boom near the back of the house." That is when she claims she saw her mother on the floor after being shot. 

The daughter told police that she saw a man wearing a blue shirt but did not know who he was. 

No other information has been released. 

PREVIOUS: Woman dies following shooting in Charlotte

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly