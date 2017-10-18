Fans react to the 'Roval' at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans got their first look at Charlotte Motor Speedway's new "Roval" configuration during Day 2 of a tire test at the track on Wednesday.

The Roval is the course that includes eighteen turns running through the track infield, but also including a significant part of the actual oval track layout.

The Roval will first be used in competition during the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2018.

On Wednesday drivers Kurt Busch, Martin Truex, Jr., and Jamie McMurray ran laps to test tires. The grandstand was open for fans to have a look.

"Yeah, I think it's good," said longtime fan Bret Bouldrini. "One race a year have one on the road course, the oval have the other two, yeah."

“For me it’s the newness factor, a value of excitement and difference, and you may as well come see it live and be a part of what this will mean for the first round of the play-offs next year," said Kurt Busch. “It’s one of the most important races of the year and when it’s a new situation like this there are going to be a lot of oddities, variables, and so I think fans will see that in the value of the ticket they are purchasing and I think it’ll create some excitement.”

