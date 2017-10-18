Police: Missing 18-year-old 'mentally challenged' Gastonia girl found

An 18-year-old girl who was reported missing after she left her home in Gaston County last week has been found, according to police Wednesday.

On Monday, family members were asking for the public's help finding Candace Acuff who left her home in the 2200 block of Hodgin Street in Gastonia on Oct. 11.

According to a flyer created by family members, Acuff was last seen around 7:30 a.m. off of South New Hope and Cramerton Middle School. According to a police report, the teen did not let anyone know where she was headed.

Family members say the teen needed her medication and "is mentally challenged." Her parents say she has the mind of a 12-year-old.

Acuff is described to be a white female, around 5-foot-2 and 125 pounds. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes, with a a birth mark on the left side of her neck.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

