Multi-vehicle wreck causes 'significant delays' on I-485

Multiple vehicles crashed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the multi-vehicle wreck occurred on Interstate 485 near Exit 42. Crews tweeted about the wreck around 8 a.m.

Traffic Advisory; traffic accident involving multiple vehicles; I-485 prior to I-85 (near exit 42) significant delays; seek alternate route — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 18, 2017

Firefighters said drivers can expected "significant delays" in the area. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

