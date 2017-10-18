Multi-vehicle wreck causes 'significant delays' on I-485 - | WBTV Charlotte

Multi-vehicle wreck causes 'significant delays' on I-485

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Multiple vehicles crashed in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the multi-vehicle wreck occurred on Interstate 485 near Exit 42. Crews tweeted about the wreck around 8 a.m.

Firefighters said drivers can expected "significant delays" in the area. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route. 

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck. 

