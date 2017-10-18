Kindergartner empties piggy bank to pay for classmates' milk

From the North Carolina Research Campus: Coffee and the health benefits associated with drinking it have taken over the media with claims of lowering the risk of diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, and heart disease.More >>
From the North Carolina Research Campus: Coffee and the health benefits associated with drinking it have taken over the media with claims of lowering the risk of diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, and heart disease.More >>
Two weeks ago, a 5-year-old girl named Sunshine Oelfke of Ishpeming, Michigan, emptied out her piggy bank onto the living room floor and immediately started "counting."More >>
Two weeks ago, a 5-year-old girl named Sunshine Oelfke of Ishpeming, Michigan, emptied out her piggy bank onto the living room floor and immediately started "counting."More >>
Beginning next month the Salisbury Police department will expand its community oriented policing efforts to include a quarterly informational series entitled, “Community Classroom.”More >>
Beginning next month the Salisbury Police department will expand its community oriented policing efforts to include a quarterly informational series entitled, “Community Classroom.”More >>
President Trump told the widow of one of the soldiers killed in Niger that he “knew what he was getting into,” said U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Miami), who said she was in the car during the phone callMore >>
President Trump told the widow of one of the soldiers killed in Niger that he “knew what he was getting into,” said U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Miami), who said she was in the car during the phone callMore >>
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners were talking concealed carry policies at their meeting Tuesday night.More >>
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners were talking concealed carry policies at their meeting Tuesday night.More >>