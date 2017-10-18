Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Alexander County woman

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners were talking concealed carry policies at their meeting Tuesday night.More >>
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners were talking concealed carry policies at their meeting Tuesday night.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 74-year-old Alexander County woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 74-year-old Alexander County woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the mountains and foothills Wednesday morning until 9 a.m. Many of us will be in the upper 30s to low 40s and some spots could get just cool enough for frost to form.More >>
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the mountains and foothills Wednesday morning until 9 a.m. Many of us will be in the upper 30s to low 40s and some spots could get just cool enough for frost to form.More >>
Rowan County Emergency Services Chief Frank Thomason was awarded the Col. Philip Nichlos Waters Award on Tuesday evening at the 2017 North Carolina Emergency Management Association Fall Conference in Sunset Beach, NC .More >>
Rowan County Emergency Services Chief Frank Thomason was awarded the Col. Philip Nichlos Waters Award on Tuesday evening at the 2017 North Carolina Emergency Management Association Fall Conference in Sunset Beach, NC .More >>
Once on scene, deputies were approached by a woman carrying a toddler girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, officials said.More >>
Once on scene, deputies were approached by a woman carrying a toddler girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, officials said.More >>