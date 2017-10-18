Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Alexander County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 74-year-old Alexander County woman who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Christine Barnes St.Clair was last seen in the 100 block of Eastview Court in Taylorsville.

She may be heading to Land Cemetery Lane or County Home Road in Taylorsville, according to NCDPS. Her vehicle is a blue or gray 2016 Nissan Sentra with NC tag, EB-S6582.

Officials say St.Clair is 5-foot-9 and weighs around 190 pounds. She has short red and gray hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans.

If you have any information, you can call the Alexander County Sheriff's Office at 828-632-2911.

