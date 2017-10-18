Silver Alert canceled for missing Alexander County woman

Officials have canceled a Silver Alert that was issued for a missing 74-year-old Alexander County woman Wednesday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Christine Barnes St.Clair was reported missing after she was last seen on Eastview Court in Taylorsville.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Silver Alert was canceled.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.