Frost Advisory in effect for mountains, foothills

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the mountains and foothills Wednesday morning until 9 a.m. Many of us will be in the upper 30s to low 40s and some spots could get just cool enough for frost to form. Even if your temperature is above freezing, it tends to be a little cooler closer to the ground.

Wednesday will be another sunny but cool day. After a chilly start, highs will make it close to 70 degrees. After Wednesday, we'll be in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week and into the weekend, while rain chances will stay low the whole time.

If you're waiting for more rain, our next best chance is next week. A cold front will move in and bring rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Until then, it looks dry with plenty of sunshine to go around.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

