Rowan Emergency Services Chief Thomason honored for service

Rowan County Emergency Services Chief Frank Thomason was awarded the Col. Philip Nichlos Waters Award on Tuesday evening at the 2017 North Carolina Emergency Management Association Fall Conference in Sunset Beach, NC.

This award is presented annually to the Local Emergency Management Coordinator/Director who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in their local Emergency Management program and has contributed to the overall good and advancement of the Emergency Management System in the State of North Carolina.

Chief Thomason has 31 years of service in local government in Rowan County with the last 13 of those as Rowan County Emergency Services Chief.

In a recent Press Release Rowan County Manager Mr. Aaron Church stated “Rowan County has been fortunate to have one of the best Emergency Management Directors in the nation. Having Frank at the helm is comforting because I know that our community is in capable, trustworthy and compassionate hands.”

Thomason announced to his staff in September his decision to retire effective January 1, 2018.

