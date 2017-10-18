Rock Hill mayoral race going to runoff

Good morning everyone. This is Christine Sperow. Today is Wednesday, October 18. I know you're doing a lot of things before making your way out the door this morning. Here is a quick first look at the stories making headlines now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-7 a.m on WBTV. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

ELECTION RESULTS: The results are in and there will be a runoff for the mayor's office in Rock Hill. William Bump Roddey and John Gettys won the most of the votes, but neither got the majority needed to win. WBTV's Caroline Hicks who tells us why this is a unique situation for the city.

A lot of discussion last night when it comes to protecting citizens. We'll tell you how Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted when it comes to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police patroling certain areas of the county like Mint Hill.

A story WBTV first reported has a lot of you talking on our social media pages. We first interviewed a local family who suffered heartbreak again after the manufacturer of their 5-year-old's gravestone repossessed his marker for non-payment. There has since been a change of heart. We'll explain.

A young woman says her privacy was violated inside a Charlotte department store in the University area. A 17-year-old girl says a man was secretly using a cell phone to take video underneath her clothes. We'll tell you who police arrested for the crime.

Today is #CLTisPrime Day! We'll tell you what Charlotte officials are asking you to do today to help their case to Amazon to bring its second national headquarters to the Queen City.

WEATHER CHANGES: Another cold start. Some area are so cold they may see some frost. We're searching those areas now so you know what to expect when you head out the door this morning. Plus, don't judge the day by how it feel this morning. Meteorologist Al Conklin has the most accurate look at the forecast on air now.

Christine