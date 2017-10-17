Toddler shot when gunmen invade birthday party, NC officials say

(Credit: Family of Adaiah Rodriguez via CBS North Carolina)

CLINTON, NC (WNCN) – A Sampson County toddler was airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill after the girl was shot in the torso Sunday night, officials said.

Just before 9 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call on Bumpy Lane.

Once on scene, deputies were approached by a woman carrying a toddler girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso, officials said.

Deputies administered first aid until EMS arrived and transported the child to Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The victim, later identified by her mother as 18-month-old Adaiah Rodriguez, was airlifted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

An investigation revealed two armed men approached another man during a birthday party at a Bumpy Lane residence.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said the intended target ran from the scene toward his vehicle.

The two armed men opened fire, sending at least one bullet into a mobile home.

One bullet struck the infant in the torso.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for the two armed suspects.