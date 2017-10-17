Mecklenburg County officials to decide if CMPD will police unincorporated areas

Mecklenburg County leaders are finalizing their decision on who will police unincorporated areas of the county.

Currently, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department polices Huntersville, Mint Hill, and Pineville, but that could soon change.

Back in April Mecklenburg county killed a contract with CMPD that affected about 60,000 residents.

People in Mint Hill and Pineville are crossing their fingers as county officials and the CMPD get closer to making a decision on which department will police the unincorporated areas.

Dee Lamb lives in Mint Hill and prefers CMPD due to the department's quick reaction times.

Others who live in Pineville say CMPD is all they've ever known and are more partial of police who come from a nice sized department like Charlotte.

"We have small towns around us that have their own police force, but I don't think they've been as responsive as CMPD," says Lamb.

"I feel like CMPD would have more resources, so I would call them," says Pineville resident Andrea Hormer.

Jeffery Bean who prefers CMPD and is also a Pineville resident says, "I'm very comfortable with CMPD. I think it's a really good force and I think the response time may be better."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.