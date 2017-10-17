One man seriously injured after shooting in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

One man seriously injured after shooting in east Charlotte

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was shot after an assault with a deadly weapon in east Charlotte Tuesday evening.

Officials say the shooting is believed to occurred at The Plaza and Matheson around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

One man was taken to  the hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody at this time and no further information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly