Frost Advisory in NC mountains as fall weather finally arrives

The coldest weather of the fall season is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday as a Frost Advisory was issued for much of western North Carolina.

It comes after a period of unusually warm weather. At a produce store in Morganton, plenty of locally-grown produce was still on hand. Some okra being sold had been picked just hours before.

“Very unusual to have that in the middle of October," said the clerk.

That will change as the frost moves in. The store expects to start ordering produce from Florida as the local season ends.

Experts say it is time to bring sensitive plants inside for the winter. They also encourage homeowners, if it has not been done already, to check heating systems and chimneys.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.