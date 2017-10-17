Burke Co. officials cited man for operating a still, gallons sei - | WBTV Charlotte

Burke Co. officials cited man for operating a still, gallons seized

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) -

Burke County Narcotics Task Force received a tip Tuesday about a working liquor still on Old Hwy 18. 

Officials cited Timmy King of Morganton with manufacturing non-tax paid liquor and possession on non-tax paid liquor.

A 30 gallon still and 15 quarts of non-tax brandy were seized. 140 gallons of mash was destroyed. 

