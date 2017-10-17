Aldridge Tabbed Preseason All-Conference; Wildcats Picked Sixth

For the second straight season, Peyton Aldridge has been voted preseason all-conference, while Davidson is predicted to finish sixth in the standings, as announced at the 2017-18 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Media Day, Tuesday inside Capital One Arena.

A senior from Leavittsburg, Ohio, Aldridge ranked among league leaders in scoring (20.5/3rd), rebounding (8.2/4th), field-goal percentage (.495/11th), free-throw percentage (.833/7th) 3-point field-goal percentage (.409/4th), 3-pointers made (70/7th), 3-pointers per game (2.2/7th) and minutes played (36.9/4th) a year ago.

Aldridge, a two-time all-conference performer, is currently 16th on Davidson’s all-time scoring list with 1,470 points. In addition to starting every game of his collegiate career, the 6-8 forward has scored in double figures 67 times, which includes 30 contests with 20 points or more and 30 or more on five separate occasions.

Last year’s A-10 Tournament Champion, Rhode Island, was tabbed the favorites garnering 27 of 28 first-place votes, submitted by league head coaches and media members.

St. Bonaventure, led by preseason all-conference selections Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley, received the other first-place nod and was picked second ahead of St. Joseph’s, VCU, Dayton and the Wildcats.

Davidson, which captured the A-10 regular season title in 2015, is a combined 32-22 against league competition, while advancing to the tournament semifinals in each of its first three years as conference members.

Saint Louis, Richmond, La Salle and George Mason rounded out the Top-10 followed by George Washington, Massachusetts, Fordham and Duquesne.

E.C. Matthews (Rhode Island) and Justin Tillman (VCU) were also voted preseason all-conference first-team.

The Wildcats, who open the 2017-18 season Nov. 10 against Charleston Southern at Belk Arena, return four starters and 12 letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 17-15 overall.

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics