Kuechly still in concussion protocol/ Ryan Kalil back

There is no news and good news on the injury front for the Carolina Panthers.

First, All Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly is still in the concussion protocol. Luke was out on the practice field today with the Panthers during the stretching period. Once practice started, Luke watched on the side as the team started preparations for their game at Chicago on Sunday.

Kuechly was injured in the first half of their loss to Philadelphia on Thursday and has been in the protocol since then.

David Mayo came in for Kuechly and registered 3 tackles in the game. Mayo would get the start if Kuechly is unable to go.

On the good news front for the Panthers, 5 time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil practiced fully today and has a good chance to start against the Bears after missing the last 5 games with a neck injury.

The Panthers rushing offense is struggling and would benefit greatly from the experience of a returning of Kalil.

2 weeks ago in Detroit, the Panthers only managed 50 yards on the ground on 15 carries. In Thursday's loss to Philly, the Panthers running backs only gained 1 yard on 13 carries.

