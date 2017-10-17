Early voting starts Thursday. Here’s what you need to know.

Early voting for Mecklenburg County’s municipal and school board elections starts Thursday morning.

Voters can cast ballots uptown at the Hal Marshall Annex, 618 N College St. The site will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Monday through Friday of next week.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, 16 additional sites will open. All 17 sites will open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Saturday.

All 17 will be open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. That will be the only Sunday of early voting.

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, Hal Marshall will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The other sites will open that week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The last day of early voting will be Saturday, Nov. 4. All 17 sites will open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The additional sites: