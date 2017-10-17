Early voting ends Saturday. Here’s what you need to know. - | WBTV Charlotte

Early voting ends Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
CHARLOTTE, NC (Jim Morrill/The Charlotte Observer) -

Early voting for Mecklenburg County’s municipal and school board elections ends Saturday at 17 sites around the county.

All sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Beatties Ford Road Library, 2412 Beatties Ford Road.
  • Cornelius Town Hall 21445, Catawba Ave, Cornelius.
  • Elon Park Recreation Center, 11401 Ardrey Kell Road.
  • Hal Marshall Annex, 618 N College St.
  • Independence Regional Library, 6000 Conference Drive.
  • Main Library (Downtown), 310 N. Tryon St.
  • Mountain Island Library, 4420 Hoyt Gavin Way.
  • Marion Diehl Recreation Center, 2219 Tyvola Road.
  • Matthews Library, 230 Matthews Station St, Matthews.
  • Mint Hill Library, 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.
  • North County Regional Library, 16500 Holly Crest Ln, Huntersville.
  • New site: SouthPark Rexford 1, 2100 Rexford Road.
  • South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road.
  • Sugar Creek Library, 4045 N Tryon St.
  • Steele Creek Library, 13620 Steele Creek Road.
  • New site: University City Old Pier 1, 8802 JW Clay Blvd.
  • West Boulevard Library, 2157 West Blvd.
