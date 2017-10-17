15-year-old girl reported missing in Gaston County

Police in Gaston County are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage girl.

Shiphrah Perry, 15, was reported missing from the 1100 block of Millington Circle in Dallas. She was last seen at the Dollar General in Dallas on October 13.

Perry is described as a black female, 5'6" tall and 175 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Perry or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 704922-3116.

