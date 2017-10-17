Gov. Cooper calls North Carolina 'perfect place' for Amazon days before bids due

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) – During a trip to Morganton for the announcement job expansion at the Continental brake plant, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper took time out to reaffirm the state’s position on attracting Amazon’s second North American headquarters. “We will have a strong proposal,” said the Governor, days before final bids for the plant are due. “Clearly these are the kinds of jobs we want for our state and ...More >>
During a trip to Morganton for the announcement of job expansion at the Continental brake plant, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper took time out to reaffirm the state’s position on attracting Amazon’s second North American headquarters.More >>
A chase in Salisbury on Tuesday morning ended with two people being arrested and two stolen truck recovered from a business in Raleigh. According to police, two men stole aMore >>
A chase in Salisbury on Tuesday morning ended with two people being arrested and two stolen truck recovered from a business in Raleigh. According to police, two men stole aMore >>
From Catawba College: After four years of service as Catawba College’s Provost, Dr. J. Michael Bitzer will be stepping down at the end of the fall 2017 semester to assume some new responsibilities at the College.More >>
From Catawba College: After four years of service as Catawba College’s Provost, Dr. J. Michael Bitzer will be stepping down at the end of the fall 2017 semester to assume some new responsibilities at the College.More >>
Shiphrah Perry, 15, was reported missing from the 1100 block of Millington Circle in Dallas.More >>
Shiphrah Perry, 15, was reported missing from the 1100 block of Millington Circle in Dallas.More >>
The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. on the 4700 block of Shamrock Drive.More >>
The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. on the 4700 block of Shamrock Drive.More >>