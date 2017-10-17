Gov. Cooper calls North Carolina 'perfect place' for Amazon days before bids due

During a trip to Morganton for the announcement of job expansion at the Continental brake plant, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper took time out to reaffirm the state’s position on attracting Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

“We will have a strong proposal,” said the governor, days before final bids for the plant are due.

“Clearly these are the kinds of jobs we want for our state and I think North Carolina would be the perfect place for that company and others,” said the governor.

The deadline to submit bids for Amazon’s second North American headquarters is October 19. Incentives from the city and state level are likely to be a part of the bid.

“We’re taking significant steps to make sure that North Carolina makes the first cut. Then were going to work on it even more to see which of our communities they are interested in,” said Gov. Cooper.

The company says the deal could bring 50,000 jobs over several years with an average salary of $100,000, plus a $5 billion construction investment. Amazon says the commitment would also fuel tens of thousands of indirect jobs and billions of dollars in community investment long-term.

