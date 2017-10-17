Seven injured in crash involving daycare van in east Charlotte

Seven people were injured in a crash involving a daycare van in east Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The two vehicle wreck happened just after 2 p.m. on the 4700 block of Shamrock Drive. According to officials, a daycare van was flipped over with children onboard.

Medic said seven people suffered minor injuries. Three patients were taken to Novant Presbyterian, three were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main, and one to CMC-University.

Police have not said what may have led to the wreck or if any charges are being filed.

