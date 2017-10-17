WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Conversations on Charlotte's Homicides

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by editorial board member, Jess Sessoms.

Sad to say it's becoming the new normal to hear that another person has been murdered in Charlotte. The Queen City's murder rate has already outpaced last year's number. When will it end and how can we as a community make it stop?



In order to find those answers - we must first begin with a conversation - a conversation that includes everybody.

That talk starts October 27th right here on WBTV at 7:30 PM

We want you to save that date. That’s when we’ll air our special community conversations on Charlotte's Homicides.



We will be talking to the Police Chief about what is happening and what is being done to keep Charlotte safe.

We will also find out how these murders are impacting the court system.

It's unfortunate many of this year's murder victims are young and the suspects too.

Lives cut way too short because of senseless violence.

We will talk about that in this special.

And we will introduce you to some grassroots groups that are not sitting back and waiting for another murder, but out doing their part to make things better for all.



We know about the homicides but we don't want to forget about the hope that is in our community - hope that gives people strength to believe peace in the streets will come sooner rather than later.

See you on October 27th at 7:30.



Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.