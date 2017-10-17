Person wanted in armed Rock Hill QuikTrip robbery - | WBTV Charlotte

Person wanted in armed Rock Hill QuikTrip robbery

Credit: Rock Hill police Credit: Rock Hill police
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

A person is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Rock Hill Monday night. 

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the armed robbery happened at the QuikTrip on North Anderson Road. Police tweeted about the incident Tuesday.

If you have any information, you can call police at 803-329-7923.

