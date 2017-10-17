Person wanted in armed Rock Hill QuikTrip robbery

A person is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Rock Hill Monday night.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the armed robbery happened at the QuikTrip on North Anderson Road. Police tweeted about the incident Tuesday.

Suspect photos from armed robbery last night at Quik Trip on N. Anderson Rd in RH, contact us at 803-329-7293 with info, case 1710170588 pic.twitter.com/zH842lfNmE — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) October 17, 2017

If you have any information, you can call police at 803-329-7923.

