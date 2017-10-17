Police recover two trucks stolen from Raleigh, make arrests in Salisbury

A short police chase in Salisbury on Tuesday morning ended with two Charlotte men being arrested, and two stolen trucks recovered from a business in Raleigh.

Sir Marquise Battle of the 3600 block of Citiside Drive in Charlotte, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting police, hit and run with property damage, and injury to real property.

Bond was set at $51,000.

Jonathan Marquis Stitt of the 200 block of Vickery Drive in Charlotte was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $10,000.

Police say the two had stolen trucks from a business in Raleigh early on Tuesday morning. Battle had taken a 2015 Ram pickup, Stitt was driving a 2017 Ford F550 Super Duty tow truck.

The owner of Bobby's Towing and Recovery in Raleigh was able to track the location of his trucks using GPS, and then relay that information to police.

The owner called police who were able to be in place when the trucks came into Rowan County just after 7:00 am.

Once spotted by police, the men took the Jake Alexander Boulevard exit and turned into the Waffle House parking lot.

Stitt was cooperative, but Battle caused property damage to a septic tank and fence at the Waffle House as he tried to get away.

Eventually Battle jumped from the truck and ran, only to be caught by police near CiCi's Pizza.

Officers from Salisbury Police, deputies from the Rowan Sheriff's Office, and troopers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were all involved in the apprehension of the two men.

