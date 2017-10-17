Deputies: Restaurant workers mistake robber as new employee

A man is wanted in connection with reportedly breaking into a restaurant in Lincoln County and then fleeing in the store's van Tuesday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, surveillance video showed the man breaking into the front door of the Home Place Restaurant on West NC 27 Highway around 3:30 a.m.

The man was reportedly in the business when employees arrived for work around 5:30 a.m., deputies say. The sheriff's office said the employees entered through a rear door and didn't notice that the front door was broken into. The employees told deputies they had thought the robber was a new employee.

Deputies say the wanted man reportedly placed food in his backpack.

The sheriff's office says the man allegedly stayed with the employees for nearly 30 minutes before taking the restaurant's van key and fleeing from the business in the van.

The robber is described as a white man between 20-years-old to 30-years-old, with long red-colored hair. Deputies say he was wearing a striped coat, backpack and a dark-colored ball cap.

The missing van is white and has the Home Place Restaurant's logo painted on the side.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050.

