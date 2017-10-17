Deputies: Restaurant workers mistake robber as new employee

Salisbury police say the robbery occurred around 8 a.m. at the Moose Pharmacy in the 1400 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury. The robber reportedly shot through the front door of the business.More >>
Salisbury police say the robbery occurred around 8 a.m. at the Moose Pharmacy in the 1400 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury. The robber reportedly shot through the front door of the business.More >>
Shoppers in Charlotte plan to spend $605 on average this holiday season – slightly less than the national average spending expectation.More >>
Shoppers in Charlotte plan to spend $605 on average this holiday season – slightly less than the national average spending expectation.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, surveillance video showed the man breaking into the front door of the Home Place Restaurant on West NC 27 Highway around 3:30 a.m.More >>
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, surveillance video showed the man breaking into the front door of the Home Place Restaurant on West NC 27 Highway around 3:30 a.m.More >>
Copperheads have two annual mating cycles and Charlotte is in the midst of one now, which could explain why four people were hospitalized with bites during a two-week period.More >>
Copperheads have two annual mating cycles and Charlotte is in the midst of one now, which could explain why four people were hospitalized with bites during a two-week period.More >>
Lindsey Hubley delivered baby Myles on March 2, 2017 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with fiancé Mike Sampson. Four days later, she became extremely ill and was rushed to the hospital.More >>
Lindsey Hubley delivered baby Myles on March 2, 2017 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with fiancé Mike Sampson. Four days later, she became extremely ill and was rushed to the hospital.More >>