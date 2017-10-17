Person shoots through door, robs Salisbury pharmacy

Lindsey Hubley delivered baby Myles on March 2, 2017 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with fiancé Mike Sampson. Four days later, she became extremely ill and was rushed to the hospital.More >>
Salisbury police say the robbery occurred around 8 a.m. at the Moose Pharmacy in the 1400 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury. The robber reportedly shot through the front door of the business.More >>
Copperheads have two annual mating cycles and Charlotte is in the midst of one now, which could explain why four people were hospitalized with bites during a two-week period.More >>
The annual agricultural tour organized by the Rowan Chamber has a "beer and cheese" focus this year, and features a stop at the Fading D Farm.More >>
For the fourth year, Tough Mudder will return to the town of Mount Pleasant this weekend as Foil Farms hosts the 10-mile mud run that inspires camaraderie and showcases Cabarrus County.More >>
