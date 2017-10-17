Person shoots through door, robs Salisbury pharmacy

No one was hurt in an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Rowan County Tuesday morning.

Salisbury police say the robbery occurred around 8 a.m. at the Moose Pharmacy in the 1400 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury. The robber reportedly shot through the front door of the business.

The robber allegedly fled from the scene in a green minivan, police say.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.