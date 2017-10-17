Man accused of firing multiple shots through door, robbing Salisbury pharmacy

A man is in custody for allegedly firing multiple shots into a pharmacy in Rowan County Tuesday morning.

Salisbury police say the robbery occurred around 8 a.m. at the Moose Pharmacy in the 1400 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury. The robber reportedly shot through the front door of the business. The robber then broke into the business, officials say.

The robber allegedly fled from the scene in a green minivan, police say. He was caught a short time later.

A witness was able to give police a description of the suspect, as well as the minivan and a license tag number.

Police charged Shawn Hager, 35, of Main Street in Faith with injury to real property, discharging a firearm in the city, breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering,

Bond was set at $10,000.

According to the warrant, Hager fired shots into two picture windows and the front door of the pharmacy using a .22 cal rifle.

Hager snatched a total of 17 pharmacy bags containing prescription drugs, 10 vapor inhalers, vitamins, and socks. The total value of the stolen items came to $1006.05, according to the arrest warrant.

No one was hurt in the incident.

