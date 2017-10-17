Rowan Chamber agriculture tour includes stop at Fading D Farm

The annual agricultural tour organized by the Rowan Chamber has a "beer and cheese" focus this year, and features a stop at the Fading D Farm.

According to its web site, Fading D Farm "is a small family owned farmstead Water Buffalo dairy dedicated to introducing our friends to all of the uniqueness of raising Water Buffalo and to the delightful flavors of Water Buffalo products that are loved around the world but difficult to obtain in North America."

Fading D Farm will be the first stop on the tour on Tuesday. Other stops include the Piedmont Research Station, a 1000 acre state operated facility for research on field crops, fruits, vegetables, poultry and dairy.

The tour will also visit Patterson Farm, a fourth-generation farm with emphasis on vegetables, repack and agri-tourism businesses.

The beer part of the tour comes in the afternoon with a tour of Carolina Malt where participants will learn about brewer's barley and sample local craft beers

There will also be a beer tasting from New Sarum & Morgan Ridge.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.