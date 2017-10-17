'Tough Mudder' returning to Cabarrus County

For the fourth year, Tough Mudder will return to the town of Mount Pleasant this weekend as Foil Farms hosts the 10-mile mud run that inspires camaraderie and showcases Cabarrus County.

“Our community is proud to be the home of intensely fun experiences including the Tough Mudder challenge,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back and are ready to roll out the red carpet again this year.”

The first Tough Mudder event that took place in Cabarrus County was held in November 2013 and drew participants from 46 states and Washington, DC. These participants, known as Mudders, bring plenty of strength, stamina and beneficial impact to area hotels, restaurants, attractions and local businesses.

Last year, Tough Mudder Carolinas saw over 6,000 attendees and generated $1.7 million in economic impact. According to event organizers:

Over 97% of participants were visitors (non-residents) to Cabarrus County

48% of participants had never traveled to Cabarrus County prior to Tough Mudder Carolinas 2016 event

60% of overnight participants stayed in local hotels, with the majority staying in Cabarrus County

Over 86% said they are likely to return to Cabarrus County for a 2017 Tough Mudder event

For the first time in 2016, a Tough Mudder Half event was held alongside the full event. Both will take place again in 2017. As an added value this year, the Cabarrus County CVB has partnered with local businesses to provide the “Flaunt Your Headband” program which offers Mudders discounts and freebies at participating locations when they show their 2017 headband.

For more information about the event and to register, visit toughmudder.com/events/2017-carolinas.

