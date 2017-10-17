Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces scholarships

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced the selection of two students who have been honored with the State Employees’ Credit Union “People Helping People” scholarship.

The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation provides two $5,000 scholarships annually to each of the 58 North Carolina community colleges.

Recipients for both scholarships are selected by the individual college’s scholarship committees. Selections are based on a student’s embodiment of the credit union’s “People Helping People” philosophy demonstrated through leadership, excellence of character, integrity and community involvement, along with an overall grade point average of 2.5 or higher.

“Congratulations to both Wyatt Ledoux and Lee Sharum. We are confident that this scholarship will help them continue to achieve and demonstrate the remarkable qualities that earned them this award,” said Janet Spriggs, chief operating officer for the College.

Lee Sharum of Rowan County is pursuing an Associate in Applied Science degree in criminal justice.

“I hope to use this degree to enter some form of law enforcement after I graduate. I’ve always enjoyed helping people and watching them grow and better themselves,” said Sharum. “The scholarship will help me greatly in achieving my goals.”

Wyatt Ledoux of Cabarrus County is currently pursuing an Associate in Science degree, with the goal of transferring to a four-year college.

“This scholarship will definitely help me reach these goals, along with being a continual encouragement to do my best, knowing there are others who believe in me,” said Ledoux.

Recipients can use the scholarship funds for tuition, books, fees, course supplies and transportation.

“Thank you to the State Employees’ Credit Union for their commitment to Rowan-Cabarrus and our students,” said Carl M. Short, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees. “The price of education continues to climb across the country and I am pleased that the State Employees’ Credit Union is committed to helping students achieve their goals.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.