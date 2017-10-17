Cooler temps expected over several days

* MUCH cooler Today!

* Dry for the week ahead

* Chilly nights, Frost for some

We've had such a warm October that the next few days may come as quite a shock for some. We're going from well above to well below average. Sunday's high was 82° degrees, Monday was about 10° degrees cooler and we will won't make it past the mid to upper 60s for Tuesday.

We're starting off very cool Tuesday morning with daybreak readings in the chilly 40s for most neighborhoods. With plenty of sun and low humidity, the high will only reach 67° degrees today, a little cool even for this time of the year. Wednesday will start with frosty cold conditions across the mountains and foothills, where 30s will be common, though Charlotte will be close to 40° degrees at daybreak. With plenty of sunshine back in the forecast, Wednesday afternoon will be just a tad milder with a high in Charlotte closer to 70° degrees.

The rest of the week will bring gradual warming. Highs will go from the mid 70s to the upper 70s by Friday and the weekend. It will remain dry though through Saturday before we get a chance for late showers Sunday and likely rain on Monday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.