Public meetings scheduled for Charlotte residents to share thoughts on commuter rail

Charlotte residents have the chance to share their thoughts on a potential commuter rail. On Tuesday night, the first of six public meetings with the Charlotte Area Transit System is expected to be held.

CATS is working on a plan to create a commuter rail to the Lake Norman communities in an effort to reduce traffic on the roads. The idea has been discussed for years, but fell apart when Norfolk Southern would not allow its tracks to be used.

The proposal says the red line would run from uptown Charlotte to Mooresville.

CATS officials are now looking at building the line separate from the Norfolk southern tracks.

The first two meetings are scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cornelius Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave., and Thursday at Camp North End, 1776 Statesville Road in Charlotte. Other meetings are expected to follow through mid-November.

The plan could require an expanded transit sales tax that would need voter approval, which would likely to face opposition in north Mecklenburg County.

