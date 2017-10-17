Carport fire damages two vehicles in Salisbury - | WBTV Charlotte

Carport fire damages two vehicles in Salisbury

Credit: @FireSalisburyNC Credit: @FireSalisburyNC
Two vehicles were heavily damaged when a carport caught fire in Salisbury. 

The fire occurred in the 200 block of Sheridan Drive. The home was not damaged in the fire. 

It is unclear what started the blaze. 

