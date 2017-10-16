Grave marker dispute

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

The grave marker of a 5-year old, who died from leukemia, has been repossessed and taken away. The manufacturer says the family didn’t pay the full price, but the family says that’s not true. Reporter Amanda Foster is getting to the bottom of the dispute.

Remember the terrible bus crash that killed four people, including an 8-year old, last year? Members of the Ramah Juco Academy football team in Rock Hill have filed a lawsuit claiming the bus company used a defective tire which led to the accident. The Ohio bus company has not responded.

The man who allegedly sold guns to a South Carolina serial killer, has been indicted on federal weapons charges. An indictment says Todd Kohlhepp bought the guns he used to kill seven people from Dustan Lawson, because Kohlhepp was a convicted felon and couldn't obtain them legally.

U-S officials confirm dozens of ISIS members have been killed in a strike by U-S forces.

Authorities say two ISIS training camps in Yemen were attacked, using drones.

Congratulations to Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and wife Amy. They are expecting a baby girl, the couple’s first child.

