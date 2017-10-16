Man shot, woman grazed during reported shootout in west Charlotte

A man and a woman were both taken to the hospital after a reported shootout in west Charlotte Monday.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Reid Avenue, which is off of West Boulevard, and Caronia Street. Investigators say two men were shooting at each other but did not reveal further details.

Police said a man was shot in the torso during the incident. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries. A woman who police say was grazed in the leg was also taken to CMC with minor injuries.

No names have been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if any suspects are being sought. They are working to determine a motive for the shootout and if the two men involved know each other.

