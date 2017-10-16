WINGATE UNIVERSITY: Wingate Football Number 20 in Latest Poll

Wingate football moves to number 20 in AFCA top 25

10/16/2017 | Football

Waco, Texas----The Wingate University football team (6-0 overall, 3-0 SAC) is the number 20 team in this week's AFCA/NCAA Division II Coaches' top 25 poll, officials announce today. The Bulldogs are ranked for the second consecutive week, as the Navy Blue and Vegas Gold-clad WU student-athletes entered the October 9 listing at number 24 (complete week seven AFCA top 25 poll).



"We are honored to have our University and our football program recognized," Wingate head football coach Joe Reich says. "We are very aware it's about where you finish."



LAST GAME



Wingate University redshirt senior placekicker Freddy McCollum (Sanford, N.C.) hit a 27-yard field goal at the buzzer, lifting the Bulldogs to a come-from-behind 27-24 South Atlantic Conference football triumph over Catawba College at Shuford Stadium and Kirkland Field Saturday afternoon. Bulldog junior wide receiver Malik Bledsoe (Culloden, Ga.) made a 29-yard, one-handed catch on the previous play to put the visitors in position for the victory.



AFCA POLL HISTORY



Wingate is listed in the AFCA top 25 poll for the 28th time in school history and the second time this season. The Bulldogs were ranked five times in 2004, two times in 2006, six times in 2007, seven times in 2008, one time in 2010, two times in 2011, two times in 2015, one time in 2016 and twice in 2017.



The Bulldogs were nationally-ranked once during the 2016 season and twice during the 2015 campaign. The 2015 Bulldogs first entered the national spotlight on Oct. 5, 2015 after a stellar undefeated start (5-0 overall, 2-0 SAC). This was the first time they had been rated in the Top 25 since the September 5, 2011 poll. The 'Dogs were again ranked at number 21 in the nation on Oct. 19 after an exciting road triumph over the (then) 16th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears.



ON THE HORIZON



Wingate will visit Mars Hill for a 1:30 p.m. SAC contest on Saturday, Oct. 21.



