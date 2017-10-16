Olive Garden’s Alfredo Sauce - | WBTV Charlotte

Olive Garden’s Alfredo Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz wt butter
  • 1 TBSP Garlic
  • 2 TBSP All Purpose Flour
  • 1 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup imported Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/2 cup imported Romano cheese, grated
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

  • Sautee the butter and garlic in a saucepan on medium heat. Cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.
  • Add the remaining ingredients to saucepan and stir occasionally until the sauce begins to simmer. Remove from heat.
  • Serve the Alfredo sauce with your Pot Pie or over your favorite pasta, like fettuccine, linguine or bow tie.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 4

