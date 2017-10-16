Shelby gas stations, ATMs hit by credit card skimmers for the first time according to police

Credit and debit card holders beware. ATMs and gas stations are getting hit with skimmers for the first time in Shelby, according to police.

Skimmers come in many shapes and sizes. Shelby police want you to know the different ways of detecting the electronic devices to keep your information and money safe.

Police are offering tips to protect your pockets. Make sure gas pumps have an intact tamper seal installed. If it's broken it's best to not use it. You can also jiggle the card reader to make sure a device is not attached.

As word spreads that Shelby has been hit by credit card skimmers for the first time, more people are taking precaution.

"It's very easy to forgot, we're all in a hurry all day everyday and going about our workday. We don't always think about it, but we should," says Scott Griffin who checks card readers for potential skimmers.

"I always go inside. When I go inside, I don't have to worry about it," says Norma Mac who prefers to protect herself by paying through a cashier.

Another tip of advice is to use your cell phone's Bluetooth capabilities. If it detects a device with a long string of numbers and letters, more times than not it's a skimming device.

If you feel that you've been a victim of credit card skimmers, you're asked to contact the business first-hand and the business is asked to contact Shelby police.

