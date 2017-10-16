Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife are expecting their first child. Is it a boy or girl?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. smiles at members of various sports teams from his former high school during a news conference after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Friday, Oct. 6. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Brendan Marks/The Charlotte Observer) - There might be another Earnhardt, after all.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced on Instagram on Monday afternoon that he and his wife, Amy, are expecting their first child soon.

“Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child,” the post read. “A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her.”

Along with the post, Earnhardt posted a picture of small pink shoes signaling that the baby will be a girl.

Amy and Dale first met in 2008, when Amy was part of an interior design crew redoing Earnhardt’s new house. They were married last New Year’s Eve and since then, Earnhardt has said publicly that the two would like to start a family. Three weeks ago at Dover, he again mentioned that as one of his reasons behind retiring from NASCAR after this season.

Earnhardt has never won a Cup Series championship, but has been NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver 14 years running. He has struggled on the track this year but has been doing better as of late.

At Dover he finished seventh and then he came 12th at Charlotte. Then in Talladega, he won the pole before being one of just 14 drivers to actually finish the race. He came seventh there, too.