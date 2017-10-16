Fourth case of rabies in 2017 confirmed in Catawba County

Officials in Catawba County have confirmed another case of rabies after a dead raccoon was found in someone's yard.

On October 9, a Claremont resident told Animal Services that he caught his dog chewing on the deceased raccoon in his backyard. The raccoon was sent to the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory in Raleigh, where it tested positive for rabies.

This makes the fourth case of rabies in Catawba County this year.

Animal Services officers advised the owner to get his dog vaccinated for rabies within 96 hours of the incident and to keep the animal under observation for 45 days.

Officials are reminding pet owners that the best way to protect them from rabies is to have them properly vaccinated.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.