100-year-old woman shares her 'secret' - and it comes with a splash of lime

Everybody who knows her best calls her Miss Jessie. This month, the Gaston County woman is preparing to hit the century mark in birthdays.

She grew up in Virginia but moved to North Carolina with her husband.

Her family describes her as ‘spunky’, and after meeting her, we’ll have to agree.

Miss Jessie still visits the local YMCA twice a week, plays bridge, still lives alone, and enjoys a little something you don’t often hear of 100-year-olds enjoying, a vodka-tonic.

“My doctor wanted to put me on some pills for pain, and I said ‘as long as it doesn’t interfere with my happy hour’,” Jessie said.

Even after 10 decades of life, Jessie doesn’t take any medication. Instead, she opts to treat her occasional leg pain with a vodka-tonic with a splash of lime. “always in moderation,” she says.

She also suggests “moderation” is a key in other parts of life, too along with living life exactly how you want to.

“Some people might think I’m crazy,” Jessie says. It’s fine if they do, because they’re not her and no one ever could be.

Happy 100th birthday Miss Jessie! Here’s to many, many more!

