Driver of car sought after school bus run off road, student injured

A vehicle similar to the one believed to be involved. (Source: Tega Cay Police Department)

Police in Tega Cay are looking for a driver they say ran a school bus off the road, injuring a student on board.

The incident happened on Friday, October 13, around 3:30 p.m. Officials say the vehicle was caught on surveillance video but that the license plate number cannot be seen clearly.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2012-2014 Chevy Malibu.

There is no word on the extent of injuries the student suffered.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident should call Tega Cay Police at 803-548-0340.

