Driver of car sought after school bus run off road, student injured

A man was charged and jailed after police in Salisbury say he overdosed with an infant in the car.More >>
Credit and debit card holders beware. ATMs and gas stations are getting hit with skimmers for the first time in Shelby, according to police.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police is holding a press conference Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting of a 26-year-old woman who was killed in Plaza Midwood in 2016.More >>
A week after a tornado tore through a Caldwell County neighborhood damaging more than 100 homes, officials say there is still a lot of cleanup and rebuilding to do.More >>
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced on Instagram on Monday afternoon that he and his wife, Amy, are expecting their first child soon.More >>
