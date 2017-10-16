Keselowski races way into 3rd round of NASCAR's playoffs

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) - Brad Keselowski picked up the win he needed to continue his championship chances with a victory Sunday in a sloppy playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Keselowski passed Ryan Newman on the high side of the track to take the lead, and then used a crossover move to hold off Newman and Team Penske teammate Joey Logano to secure the win. It gives him an automatic berth into the third round of the playoffs, and gave Ford a season sweep of the four restrictor-plate races.

This one was not NASCAR's finest day.

There were only 14 cars running at the conclusion, and only four were playoff drivers. The race was red-flagged three times for nearly 35 minutes.

It was Keselowski's fifth career win at Talladega.

