Teens charged with breaking into cars in church parking lot

Four teenagers were charged with breaking into vehicles at First United Methodist Church in Salisbury on Saturday.

Salisbury Police charged Andreon Tyquan Kerns, 17, of Swicegood Road, Cooleemee; Dashawn Tyrone Coleman, 16, of East Council Street; and two 15-year-olds with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

The four were spotted by church members who called police at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, some church members began to chase the teens from the parking lot at 217 S. Church Street.

Two teens were apprehended on South Ellis and West Marsh streets while the others were found at West Bank and South Jackson streets.

Police found several items, including an iPad, two iPhones, a book bag, a phone case, a Vera Bradley wallet and a Calvin Klein purse.

Police were able to use the tracking system on the stolen cell phone to find the teens. Police said that the owner of the phone was able to verify that it was his by entering in the pass code.

Coleman remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond while Kerns has since been released under a $5,000 secured bond.

All of the stolen items were returned to the owners.