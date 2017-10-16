Woman arrested for allegedly leading deputies on chase while 'intoxicated'

A woman who was reportedly intoxicated is accused of leading deputies on a chase in Alexander County Saturday.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, the chase happened at the intersection of Smith Farm Road and U.S. Highway 64. Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop after they say they saw a vehicle that had a equipment violation. The driver, 28-year-old Tiffany Ann Dickerson, reportedly failed to stop, according to deputies.

Deputies say the chase continued at a "high rate of speed" into Iredell County before Dickerson allegedly fled onto Interstate 40 East before stopping. Dickerson was intoxicated during the chase, according to the sheriff's office. Multiple drug paraphernalia items were found in the vehicle, deputies say.

Dickerson was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and felony fleeing to elude arrest. She was placed in the Alexander County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 6.

The sheriff's office also arrested 26-year-old Spring Marie Fassett, who was the passenger in Dickerson's vehicle. Fassett was arrested on outstanding probation violation warrants that were not related to the traffic stop, deputies say.

More charges are possible, the sheriff's office says.

