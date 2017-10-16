CMPD holds briefing one year after fatal shooting of 26-year-old Plaza Midwood woman

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police held a press conference Monday afternoon in connection with the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old woman that occurred in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 2016.

Ketie Jones was walking home after working a shift at Midwood Smokehouse on Oct. 15, 2016, when she was shot, killed and left for dead right behind a real estate business. The press conference was held a day after the one-year anniversary of her murder.

The briefing started around 2:30 p.m.

Jones' murder case has yet to be solved, but CMPD says the investigation is very much ongoing and active. They are still asking anyone with information to come forward.

In the year since Jones' life was taken, a scholarship totaling nearly $27,000 was created in her honor to provide financial relief for students involved in the arts at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Jones is from Asheville but graduated from Providence High School in Charlotte in 2008. That same year she attended Marymount Manhattan College in Brooklyn, NY and studied theatre design, according to her Facebook page.

People who knew Jones used social media to mourn her loss. One of those posts was from her employer, Midwood Smokehouse. In a Facebook post from 2016, the restaurant called her death "senseless."

"She was a joy to have as part of our team," Midwood Smokehouse said in a statement. "Guests commented often about her warmth and friendliness. She will be sorely missed. We are devastated by her senseless death."

Anyone with information about Jones' death is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

