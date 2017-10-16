NC man decapitates mom’s dog, police say

Nicholas Dalton Nanes (Credit: Photo provided to WNCN courtesy of CCBI)

A 26-year-old Cary man faces charges after police said he decapitated his mother’s dog.

Nicholas Dalton Nanes is charged with cruelty to animals and larceny of a dog.

Cary police said Nanes used a knife to cut the head off of his mother’s chihuahua-mix.

Police are still investigating and said Nanes’ motive is not know at this time.