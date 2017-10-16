Amazon to hire about 600 in N.C. and 3,000 in S.C. for the holiday season

The new Amazon receiving center on Old Dowd Road at Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. The company plans to hire about 600 temporary workers in North Carolina this holiday season. (Credit: Davie Hinshaw | The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Katherine Peralta | The Charlotte Observer) - Amazon.com said last week it plans to hire nearly 120,000 workers to staff the company’s facilities nationwide during the busy holiday season, when gift purchasing and shipping peak.

While roughly 3,000 of those hired will be in South Carolina, only about 600 will be in North Carolina. It’s unclear why Amazon is hiring fewer seasonal workers in North Carolina than in South Carolina. A spokeswoman for the company said the numbers reflect each market’s needs.

Amazon’s hiring plans come as the Seattle company searches for a home for its second headquarters. Virtually every major city in North America, including Charlotte, is tossing its hat into the ring to land the new campus.

Amazon said the temporary hires will work at its fulfillment centers across the country, of which it has more than 75, “to help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders.” Seasonal hires are sometimes kept on after the holidays as full-time employees, the company said.

Amazon has recently grown its presence in the Charlotte region. The company began expanding its receiving center on Old Dowd Road last summer, and has been hiring at its has distribution center in Concord, where it already employs hundreds. Nearby in South Carolina, Amazon also has a distribution center in Lexington County, where it employs thousands.

“We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays,” said Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of global customer fulfillment.

A spokeswoman declined to say how many seasonal hires will be in the Charlotte area specifically.